Winter Storm Warnings For Parts OF SE Wyoming Today, Wintry Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of southeast Wyoming today.

The agency posted this statement on it's website on Saturday night:

Winter Weather Headlines Update – Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle this evening and through tomorrow. Gusty winds will continue causing blowing snow in many areas which could lower visibilities on roadways. For road conditions and information, refer to wyoroad.info for Wyoming and 511.Nebraska.gov for Nebraska. For an updated forecast, refer to weather.gov/CYS

It also looks like we won't be getting much of a break in the weather for the next week, according to a post from the agency this morning:

While we enjoyed some beautiful spring weather last week, it is right back into the heart of winter this week. Temperatures will remain well below normal until next weekend with a few snow chances. Expect very cold temperatures today with light snow continuing through the day, then tapering off this evening. Sunshine returns Monday, but temperatures remain fairly cold. Expect increasing clouds and breezy conditions Tuesday ahead of the next storm system. Another round of light to moderate snow is expected Wednesday across our area. Unfortunately, this will come with an arctic cold front which will bring some frigid air in through Thursday.