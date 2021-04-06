‘Without Remorse’ Trailer: Tom Clancy’s Hero Returns

The Ryanverse — no, for real, it’s called the Ryanverse, it has its own Wikipedia page and everything — gets yet another cinematic reboot with Without Remorse, the first adaptation of that particular Tom Clancy thriller. Previous Ryanverse books like The Hunt For Red October, Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, and The Sum of All Fears have all gotten movie versions. In a few of those films, the character of heroic Navy SEAL turned CIA operative John Clark appeared in a supporting role, played by Willem Dafoe (in Clear and Present Danger) and Liev Schreiber (The Sum of All Fears). In Without Remorse, he gets his own showcase, and a new actor — Michael B. Jordan of Creed and Black Panther fame.

Without Remorse was intended for the big screen, but was acquired last year by Amazon for its Prime Video service. They’re putting the movie out later this month; here’s the final trailer:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Without Remorse premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 30.

