A Sheridan woman accused of taking "magic mushrooms" before stabbing a man in Evansville pleaded not guilty to two felony charges on Thursday.

Susan Fuller appeared in Natrona County District Court via video conference where she pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.

Fuller had originally intended to enter a plea of not guilty by reason of mental illness, but she ultimately opted to plead not guilty. A not guilty by reason of mental illness plea would have required Fuller to undergo a mental health evaluation.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Evansville police were called to a shop off Gusher Road at roughly 5:45 p.m. Dec. 2 after a man reported being stabbed.

Despite dropping the knife as soon as police officers arrived at the scene, Fuller still refused officers' commands to get on the ground, court documents state. Because officers couldn't tell if Fuller had more weapons on her person, they used their stun guns, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the victim also told officers that he'd come home from work on Dec. 2 and found Fuller in his trailer with his handgun in a shoulder holster and holding a shotgun. Fuller reportedly told the victim that she'd eaten "magic mushrooms" at some point that day.

The victim told Fuller to put down the guns.

At some point, the victim heard a loud bang and glass shattering from his kitchen. The victim told Fuller she was no longer welcome in the trailer, at which point the victim noticed Fuller was holding the knife, court documents state.

When the victim told Fuller she was no longer welcome, she allegedly stabbed the victim. A struggle ensued in which the victim was stabbed two more times, according to court documents.

Fuller remains jailed on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.