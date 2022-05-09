Casper-Born Inmate Serving Time for Sexual Assault Dies in Prison

A Casper-born inmate serving time for sexual assault of a minor has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 49-year-year old Francis Eugene Eckman died Saturday, May 7, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

Eckman was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a minor in Natrona County and was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison on Nov. 12, 2014.

Per departmental policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine Eckman's cause of death.