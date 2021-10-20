A Casper-born inmate serving time for child sex abuse has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 71-year-year old Desmond Otto Triplett died Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Triplett was sentenced to eight to ten years in prison on Nov. 7, 2016, after a Natrona County jury convicted him of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

As per departmental policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine Triplett's cause of death.

