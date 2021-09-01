Woman Gets 27 Months, Ordered to Pay $76K+ to Wyoming Medicaid

A South Dakota woman convicted of defrauding Wyoming's Medicaid program has been sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay $76,626.65 in restitution, Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Wednesday.

Holli Telford Lundahl, a 64-year-old Oelrichs resident, was found guilty in April of three counts of health care fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

In March 2020, Lundahl was indicted on the charges, which included three overlapping schemes to defraud Wyoming Medicaid by submitting false claims for long-term care provided to Lundahl's sister, and the unlawful possession and use of identity information of her niece and a young woman in furtherance of two of the schemes.

"Lundahl deserves every bit of that sentence," said Murray. "She robbed Wyomingites of receiving legitimate funds for necessary care through Wyoming’s Medicaid System."

"The sentence speaks to the hard work put into investigating and prosecuting the case, and we thank the Wyoming Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and our prosecution team for putting a stop to this injustice," Murray added.

Lundahl will be on supervised release for three years once she is released from prison.

