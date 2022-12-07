Barry Windham, a 62-year-old former professional wrestler and member of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame, has suffered a heart attack, according to a report from People.

The wrestler's niece, Mika Rotunda, shared some details about the event via a GoFundMe page she organized to help with Windham's medical expenses. In her delivery of the news, she alludes to a longstanding dread of heart issues that her uncle had felt in the years leading up to his heart attack.

"While traveling through the Atlanta airport, his darkest fear became a horrific reality as he went into cardiac arrest," Rotunda writes, explaining that he underwent an "emergency procedure to save his life" and that he is currently stationed in the ICU.

"As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain," she adds.

Rotunda goes on to explain that Windham's years of wrestling matches took a toll on his health, and that he had suffered "a number of taxing injuries" requiring "multiple surgeries," and yielding further health complications. She also shares that since her uncle retired from wrestling in the early 2000s, his medical history limited the kinds of work he could do, and ultimately left him without health insurance.

The GoFundMe page for Windham's medical expenses sets a goal of raising $200,000; as of Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 6), $23,652 has been raised.

After news broke of Windham's heart attack, many of the members of his wrestling community shared their support for him on social media.

"Everything in my life is SECONDARY to Barry Windham's health issues!" writes pro wrestler Ric Flair on Twitter.

"Just heard the news about my longtime friend Barry Windham," adds wrestler Dustin Rhodes. "Please say a prayer."

Wrestling is a family passion for Windham: His nephews, Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt, are former and current WWE stars, respectively.