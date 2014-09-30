U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and U.S. Representative Cynthia Lummis invite junior high and high school students and their parents to attend a service academy information session in Sheridan on October 11, 2014.

According to a joint news release, the information session has been organized to help students, their parents and youth influencers across Wyoming better understand the nomination and appointment process.

Representatives from the U.S. Air Force Academy and Wyoming congressional offices will be on hand to reveal the opportunities at our nation’s military service academies (Air Force, West Point, Naval, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine) and the two-pronged process for application and nomination to these universities.