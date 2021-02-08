WyoLotto Warns Residents About Fake Social Media Profiles

The WyoLotto recently alerted residents to phony social media accounts posing as their official page.

Last Friday (February 5th, 2021), the official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page shared a photo of a fake page emblazoned with the word "SCAM", along with a cautionary message that read:

Dearest friends- we’ve been alerted that some of you are receiving friend requests and messages from the account below. This is NOT us. We are working to get the account taken down but in the meantime please do not respond to any messages they send you.

In more positive lottery news, a winning Cowboy Draw ticket was sold in Casper at one of the Loaf-N-Jug locations. The winning jackpot ticket is worth $942,466!

A friendly reminder that you have until February 10th, 2021 to enter those non-winning tickets for a second chance at up to $1000 per game.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.