The Old Farmer's Almanac has been continuously published since 1792. It comes out every year and is full of articles, recipes, info about gardening, astrology, and its famous weather predictions.

In the latest edition, the Old Farmer's Almanac splits Wyoming in two. The western half of the state is forecast to spend winter 2021-2022 in a cold but dry cycle. While the eastern half, including Cheyenne and Laramie, will enjoy mild temperatures with the chance of lots of snow.

Here is what the Old Farmer's Almanac says Wyoming is in store for this winter:

Above-average snowfall is also in the forecast along a track from eastern Montana southward through the western halves of the Dakotas and into northeastern Colorado. While temperatures in this midcountry strip will be relatively normal, snowfall will be abundant, with several storms predicted throughout the winter.

The Old Farmer's Almanac calls itself, "America’s oldest weather forecaster." The folks at the publication specialize in long-range forecasting, and say their work is, "...traditionally 80% accurate."

How Does the Old Farmer's Almanac Predict the Weather?

The Almanac describes its methods like this, "Our weather forecast methodology stems from a secret formula that was devised by our founder, Robert B. Thomas, in 1792, when George Washington was president. And believe it or not, it has nothing to do with acorns, apples, wooly bear caterpillars, or persimmons!"

The publication says that it's not folklore that drives its forecasts, but magnetic storms on the surface of the Sun. Also know as, sunspots. They add that they also use the study of weather patterns and the atmosphere.

How the Old Farmer's team uses sunspot info and their other observations to make their forecasts is a closely guarded secret that is kept locked in a box at their New Hampshire offices.

