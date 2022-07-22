First 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parade Is Saturday

The first of four Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parades for 2022 will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 AT 9 a.m. in Downtown Cheyenne.

The parade will follow the route outlined in the graphic below. The parade will start in front of the Wyoming Capitol building at 9 a.m.

According to the Cheyenne Frontier Days website:

''Join us as people from all over the world take in the sights and sounds of some of the top marching bands and horse-drawn vehicles in the country! The parade starts in front of the Wyoming Capitol and follows the parade route marked in red on the map."

Additional parades are scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday and next Saturday, all at 9 a.m. along the same parade route. During the week the parade alternates with the free pancake breakfast, which gets underway at 7 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.

Below is a gallery of photos from Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parades in recent years.