Wyoming Credit Union Honors Local Teachers

This past school year has been hard, perhaps more than any other in recent memory. Hard on the students, parents, and our teachers. Navigating the day-to-day of a pandemic and ensuring that educating our state's next generation was a heroic undertaking.

To say thank you, and add some special recognition UniWyo Federal Credit Union in Laramie and Cheyenne, Wyoming asked the communities of southeast Wyoming to name some education professionals "...who have worked tirelessly to make this last school year AMAZING!"

The communities enthusiastically responded. Some of the family members of the teachers even got the chance to tell the tacher's stories and sig their praises.

