Clint Black is Coming to the Cheyenne Civic Center in December

Several artists are continuing to announce their new tours and we hope that there continues to me more like this legendary artist that just announced he is coming to Cheyenne this December. Clint Black will perform at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Saturday, December 4th.

Clint will bring his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, as she'll be the opener for his show, and likely perform along with him. Tickets for the December 4th show will go on sale one week from today, next Friday, June 11th at 10 a.m. MST at the Cheyenne Civic Center and at CheyenneEvents.org. There will also be a venue presale for the event on Thursday, June 10th, starting at 10 a.m.

Ever since his critically acclaimed debut album, 'Killin' Time', Clint Black has been a powerhouse throughout the country genre and helped shape the sound of today's new country. Black has racked up a crazy amount of awards throughout his illustrious career whether it be a Grammy, multiple CMA, ACM, American Music Awards, or just about a couple dozen gold and platinum awards. His most recent album, 'Out of Sane', continues to deliver his unmistakable sound and you'll get to hear all his hits, old and new when he makes his way to Cheyenne in December.

Tickets prices will start at $48.50, plus service fees when they go on sale a week from today. With concert tours happening again, this is certainly one that needs to be on the list that you do not want to miss. Clint will see you at the Cheyenne Civic Center on December 4th!