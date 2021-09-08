Wyoming Driver Dies After Crashing Into Irrigation Canal

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says speed may be to blame for a Sept. 1 crash on the Wind River Indian Reservation that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Wyoming woman.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near milepost 4 on Plunkett Road, north of Lander.

The patrol says Jessica Teton was headed north when she lost control of her Toyota, entered the southbound borrow ditch and vaulted over the right-of-way fence.

According to a crash report, the Toyota "impacted the far side of an irrigation canal where it came to rest with the front end submerged in the water."

Teton was not wearing her seat belt and died from her injuries.

This is the second fatal crash on Plunkett Road this year.

