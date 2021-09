Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old runaway.

According to a department Facebook post, Jessee Isabella Torres was last seen at her residence on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 11 p.m.

Torres is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Torres' whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.