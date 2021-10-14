Wyoming Driver Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on I-80

A Wyoming driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Evanston early Wednesday morning, according to the highway patrol.

The crash happened around 5:27 a.m. near milepost 7.4 on Interstate 80.

The patrol says 74-year-old Arnold Olguin was driving westbound in the right-hand lane when his pickup collided with the right-rear drive axles and the right front side of a semi-trailer.

Get our free mobile app

According to a crash report, the semi had been eastbound on I-80 and was turning around at the road closure gate due to a rolling closure on the eastbound side when it made a left-hand turn in front of Olguin.

The impact caused Olguin's pickup to spin counter-clockwise and hit another semi-trailer, which was parked in the emergency lane on the westbound side of I-80 due to the road closure.

Olguin was improperly buckled and died from his injuries. The occupants of the semis were not injured in the crash.