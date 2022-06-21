Identity Theft Is Up 158% in Wyoming, Report Says

According to a new report from QuoteWizard, there has been a 145% increase in identity theft reports since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

And while every state has seen a significant increase in identity theft reports, some states, including Wyoming, have been hit especially hard.

According to the report, there have been 160 identity thefts reported in Wyoming already this year, a 158% increase from 2019.

QuoteWizard analysts say much of the increase is directly tied to government documents or benefits fraud during the pandemic.

"According to Consumer Action, criminals used the COVID-19 pandemic to get a hold of people’s personal information and then use it to steal benefits related to unemployment programs, stimulus payments and other newly created government relief efforts," the report states.

For the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/home-insurance/identity-theft#on-the-rise