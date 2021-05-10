Wyoming IS What America WAS And That’s Not A Bad Thing

Wyoming is what America was, and the Cowboy is at the heart of what makes us great.

Get our free mobile app

Without the Cowboy, Wyoming would simply be an open vast prairie, surrounded by majestic mountains, divided by slowly flowing streams and rushing rivers….

Beautiful, terrifying, and empty.

We are the first state to adopt a code of ethics, and rightly so, our code is taken from the book “Cowboy Ethics”.

Here's an up-close look at the 10 Codes that help make Wyoming what it is.

Code Of The West: Wyoming State Code of Ethics "The Code of the West" was declared the official state code of Wyoming, and the act was signed into law on March 3rd, 2010. Wyoming is the first state to adopt a code of ethics. The legislation chose ten ethics derived from the book "Cowboy Ethics" by James P. Owen



It's hard to pick which one of the codes is the most important, but I think that "ride for the brand" is a pretty good one.