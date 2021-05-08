Winter Storm Watch For I-80 Summit Area in Wyoming Sunday Through Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of Laramie and Albany Counties in Wyoming between Cheyenne and Laramie. This affects the Interstate-80 corridor between the cities, including the I-80 Summit. The Watch is in effect from Sunday night through Tuesday (May 9-11)
Heavy wet snow is possible in the South Laramie Range and Foothills with snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Travel could be very difficult.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 123 PM MDT Sat May 8 2021 ...HEAVY WET SNOW POSSIBLE INTERSTATE 80 SUMMIT AND FOOTHILLS LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... WYZ116-117-091200- /O.NEW.KCYS.WS.A.0009.210510T0600Z-210511T1500Z/ South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Including the cities of Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, and Horse Creek 123 PM MDT Sat May 8 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and Foothills. This includes the Interstate 80 Summit, Buford, Federal, Horse Creek and Vedauwoo. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
