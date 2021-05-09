UPDATE - MONDAY MAY 10, 2021 6:50 AM:

Cheyenne Now Facing Winter Storm Warning Through Tuesday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central Laramie County, including the city of Cheyenne, in effect from late Sunday night (May 9) through Tuesday (May 11).

MORE: UPDATE: Winter Storm Warning For I-80 Summit Area in Wyoming Sunday Through Tuesday

Rain is expected to turn to snow overnight for Cheyenne. The snow is forecast to continue through the day Monday, with two to four inches possible in the city. Six to 12 inches are possible in the higher elevations.

The National Weather Service says that "Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes."

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 128 PM MDT Sun May 9 2021 ...ACCUMULATING SNOW WITH TRAVEL IMPACTS FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... WYZ103-106-110-114-118-101200- /O.NEW.KCYS.WW.Y.0033.210510T0600Z-210511T1800Z/ North Laramie Range- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- North Snowy Range Foothills-Snowy Range-Central Laramie County- Including the cities of Garrett, Esterbrook, Bordeaux, Arlington, Elk Mountain, Centennial, Albany, and Cheyenne 128 PM MDT Sun May 9 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches between 6000 and 7000 feet, with 6 to 12 inches above 7000 feet. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, North Snowy Range Foothills, Snowy Range and Central Laramie County. This includes Arlington, Bordeaux, Centennial, Elk Mountain, and Cheyenne. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.