Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: June 28 – July 4, 2021

The final month of the Legion baseball season is here.

Week 13 features two big in-state tournaments for the holiday weekend. There’s the Cheyenne Firecracker in the Capital City that features 12 teams in the field from four states. The other is the Teton Classic in Jackson that includes eight teams in the field and has three states represented at that event.

Action early in the week is dominated by conference games, as teams try to squeeze those important games in before District and State tournaments coming around in just a few weeks.

Game schedules are subject to change. If you have an update or see a game missing, let WyoPreps know by emailing david@wyopreps.com.

MONDAY, JUNE 28:

Final Score: Casper Drillers 3 Douglas 1 (conference game) - Mogen had 3 hits & Nielsen adds 2 hits and an RBI.

Final Score: Douglas 11 Casper Drillers 1 (conference game) - Cats score in each frame, including 5 in the 6th for the 10-run victory. Spence had 3 hits (2-2B) & 3 RBI's, 6 IP, allows 1 unearned run on 1 hit with 9 K's and 4 BB's.

Final Score: Lovell 6 Powell 3 (conference game) - Mustangs score 3 in the 4th & 5th innings for the win. Ginest had 3 hits & 1 RBI, while Christiansen & James add 1 hit & 2 RBI's each.

Final Score: Powell 12 Lovell 6 (conference game) - 7 runs two frames help the Pioneers rally for the split. Ostermiller hit a triple & a home run. Sessions drove in 3. Rodriguez hits for the cycle (HR, 3B, 2B, 1B) and had 3 RBI's in the loss for Lovell.

TUESDAY, JUNE 29:

Final Score: Casper Oilers 8 Jackson 5 - 8 inns. (conference game) - Giants rally with 2 in the 7th to tie it and force extra innings. Oilers score 4 in the 8th on 3 walks and hit batter with bases-loaded. Douglass with a home run and 4 RBI's.

Final Score: Casper Oilers 10 Jackson 7 (conference game) - Oilers take an early 5-2 lead and pull away late. Wilcox homers, doubles, and drives in 3. Taggart adds 3 hits & 2 RBI's.

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 3 Gillette 1 (conference game) - Romero & Brown with 2 hits & 1 RBI each. Feezer allows 1 unearned run on 2 hits over 6 innings

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 9 Gillette 3 (conference game) - Sixers score 6 in the first to take control. Romero has 2 hits & 3 RBI's.

Final Score: Torrington 12 Chadron, NE 2 - An 8-run 2nd leads the Tigers to the victory. Keith had 2 hits & 3 RBI's, while Hager adds 2 hits & 2 RBI's.

Final Score: Torrington 9 Chadron, NE 3 - Tigers jump out to a 6-0 lead and sweep the twin bill. Firminhac had 3 hits and 2 RBI's to lead an 11-hit attack.

Final Score: Evanston 17 Rock Springs 1 (conference game) - Outlaws pull away with 13 runs in the 4th & 6th innings. G. Allred had 2 hits and 4 RBI's. Evanston also drew 12 walks, 2 hit batters, and took advantage of 6 RS errors.

Final Score: Evanston 9 Rock Springs 8 (conference game) - Outlaws score 4 in the 7th and hold off a 3-run rally by the Stallions to sweep the conference games. Moyles & Wicks with 2 hits & 1 RBI each.

Final Score: Wheatland 6 Cheyenne Hawks 3 (conference game) - Lobos rally with 5 runs over the last 4 innings. Hernandez had 2 hits (3B) and 3 RBI's.

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 12 Wheatland 7 (conference game) - 6 runs in their last 3 at-bats helped the Hawks get the split. Reisdorfer had 3 hits & 2 RBI's to pace the Hawks.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30:

Final Score: Laramie 1 Gillette 0 (conference game) - Chamberlains tosses a 1-hit shutout with 9 K's & 1 BB. Chavez the GW RBI-1B in the 5th.

Final Score: Laramie 11 Gillette 0 (conference game) - A 6-run 3rd keys the Rangers sweep. Dodd with 3 hits & 2 RBI's.

Final Score: Torrington 13 Buffalo 5 - Tigers score 5 in the 2nd and pull away. Keith with 3 hits & 2 RBI's.

Final Score: Torrington 16 Buffalo 4 - a 10-run 2nd propels the Tigers to the sweep. Firminhac with 3 hits and 2 RBI's.

Final Score: Gordon, NE 9 Douglas 5 - 6 runs in the 5th & 6th by Gordon send the Regulators to the win. Russell had 3 hits (2-2B) & 2 RBI's in the loss for Douglas.

Final Score: Douglas 11 Gordon, NE 3 - Cats score the last 6 runs to earn the split. Russell had 2 hits, both triples, and an RBI.

Final Score: Casper Drillers 10 Riverton 0 (conference game) - Tharp tosses a 2-hit shutout on 75 pitches.

Final Score: Casper Drillers 6 Riverton 5 (conference game) - a 5-run bottom of the seventh helps the Drillers to the conference sweep. Sides produced the GW, walk-off RBI single.

Final Score: Green River 11 Rawlins 1 (conference game) - 7 runs in the 1st 3 frames stake the Knights to the victory. Gratton had 3 hits & 2 RBI's.

Final Score: Green River 12 Rawlins 2 (conference game) - Richardson had 2 hits, including a home run & 6 RBI's.

THURSDAY, JULY 1:

Cody at Powell, 5 & 7 p.m. (conference games) - KPOW Listen Live or KODI Listen Live

Spearfish, SD at Sheridan, 5 & 7 p.m.

Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne

Greeley GOJO’s at Cheyenne Post Six, 9:30 a.m. [Powers Field] - KRAE Listen Live

Laramie vs. FOCO, 9:30 a.m. [Pioneer Park] - KOWB Listen Live

Casper Oilers vs. Parker (CO) Lightning, 2:30 p.m. [Powers Field]

JA Jaguars at Cheyenne Hawks, 2:30 p.m. [Pioneer Park]

Casper Oilers vs. North Platte, NE, 5 p.m. [Powers Field]

Roughnecks (CO) at Cheyenne Hawks, 5 p.m. [Pioneer Park]

Idaho Falls (ID) Bandits at Cheyenne Post Six, 7:30 p.m. [Powers Field] - KRAE Listen Live

Teton Classic in Jackson

Rock Springs vs. Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls, ID), 1:15 p.m.

Sugar, ID at Jackson, 5:45 p.m. - KZJH Listen Live

Idaho Falls (ID) Tigers at Jackson, 8 p.m. - KZJH Listen Live

Out-of-State Tournaments

Evanston vs. Utah Horns, 1 p.m. (at RMSB Firecracker in Orem, UT) - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Evanston vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes (UT), 3 p.m. (at RMSB Firecracker in Orem, UT) - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

FRIDAY, JULY 2:

Riverton at Douglas, 4 & 6 p.m. (conference games)

Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne

Rocky Mountain Oysters (CO) at Cheyenne Hawks, 9:30 a.m. [Pioneer Park]

FOCO at Cheyenne Hawks, noon [Pioneer Park]

Laramie vs. Roughnecks (CO), noon [Powers Field] - KOWB Listen Live

Laramie vs. Rocky Mountain Oysters (CO), 2:30 p.m. [Powers Field] - KOWB Listen Live

Parker (CO) Lightning at Cheyenne Post Six, 5 p.m. [Powers Field] - KRAE Listen Live

Casper vs. Greeley GOJO’s, 7:30 p.m. [Pioneer Park]

North Platte, NE at Cheyenne Post Six, 7:30 p.m. [Powers Field] - KRAE Listen Live

Teton Classic in Jackson

Rock Springs vs. Madison Bobcats (Rexburg, ID), 10 a.m.

Rock Springs vs. Sugar, ID, 12:30 p.m.

Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls, ID) at Jackson, 7:15 p.m. - KZJH Listen Live

Out-of-State Tournaments

Buffalo vs. Westco Express (Scottsbluff, NE), 5:30 p.m. (at Bill Hughes Inv. in Spearfish, SD)

Buffalo at Spearfish JV (SD), 7:45 p.m. (at Bill Hughes Inv. in Spearfish, SD)

Evanston vs. Emery, UT, 8 a.m. (at RMSB Firecracker in Orem, UT) - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Evanston vs. Brighton, UT, 10 a.m. (at RMSB Firecracker in Orem, UT) - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Wheatland at Westco Zephyrs (Scottsbluff, NE), 7:30 p.m. (at Scottsbluff Screen-printing Wood Bat Tournament)

SATURDAY, JULY 3:

Green River at Riverton, noon & 2 p.m.

Billings (MT) Halos at Lovell, 5 & 7 p.m.

Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne

Laramie at Cheyenne Hawks, 9:30 a.m. [Pioneer Park] - KOWB Listen Live

Laramie vs. JA Jaguars, noon [Pioneer Park] - KOWB Listen Live

Casper Oilers vs. Idaho Falls (ID) Bandits, 5 p.m. [Powers Field]

Casper Oilers at Cheyenne Post Six, 7:30 p.m. [Powers Field] - KRAE Listen Live

Teton Classic in Jackson

Rock Springs vs. Elko Basque, NV, 9 a.m.

Rock Springs at Jackson, 6 p.m. - KZJH Listen Live

Elko Basque, NV at Jackson, 8:15 p.m. - KZJH Listen Live

Out-of-State Tournaments

Buffalo vs. Rushville/Hot Springs, SD, 3:15 p.m. (at Bill Hughes Inv. in Spearfish, SD)

Casper Drillers at Westco Zephyrs (Scottsbluff, NE), 11 a.m. (at Scottsbluff Screen-printing Wood Bat Tournament)

Casper Drillers vs. Wheatland, 1:30 p.m. (at Scottsbluff Screen-printing Wood Bat Tournament)

Wheatland vs. Buckley, NE, 4 p.m. (at Scottsbluff Screen-printing Wood Bat Tournament)

SUNDAY, JULY 4:

Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne (only the top 2 teams in each pool advance to this day of play)

Casper Oilers vs. TBD

Cheyenne Post Six vs. TBD - KRAE Listen Live

Cheyenne Hawks vs. TBD

Laramie vs. TBD - KOWB Listen Live

Out-of-State Tournaments

Buffalo vs. TBD (at Bill Hughes Inv. in Spearfish, SD)

Casper Drillers vs. Buckley, NE, 10 a.m. (at Scottsbluff Screen-printing Wood Bat Tournament)

Casper Drillers vs. Fort Morgan, CO, 12:30 p.m. (at Scottsbluff Screen-printing Wood Bat Tournament)

Wheatland vs. Fort Morgan, CO, 3 p.m. (at Scottsbluff Screen-printing Wood Bat Tournament)