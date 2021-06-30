The Wyoming Territorial Prison will be having asphalt maintenance in the parking lot from July 6-7.

Because of this, portions of the parking lot will be closed for construction.

The historic site will still be open for visitors, but there will be limited access to parking on both days with a specific traffic pattern in place.

This work will also affect access to the RV Dump Station, with this station being closed on July 7.