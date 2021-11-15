Wyoming Moose Gives Couple A Jurassic Park/T-Rex Moment

RichardSeeley

Moose don't get near the love that they should. I'll go ahead and say that. I mean, they're really majestic animals and I feel like we just kind of let them sit to the wayside on the majestic animal list. I blame Bullwinkle and his annoying flying friend, Rocky. We just humanized them too much growing up and now that takes away from how special they are in real life.

A couple in Wyoming was apparently driving around and found a herd of moose last year. As they stopped, one of the bulls got interested in their Jeep. REALLY Interested, and decided to check them out. Typically, I would think that the moose is like, whatever, it's just some people in a car. I'm going to go and do moose things, but not so much in this case.

Here, check out the video for yourself.

 

Get our free mobile app

Do you get Jurassic Park vibes? I totally get Jurassic Park vibes. You know, where the T-Rex is right next to the Jeep with the kids in it and they shut the door and the T-Rex is all like "oh, that looks like dinner to me". Then he tries to get to them? I mean, he feels bad about it later and saves them from the raptors(sorry for the spoiler), but still.

If you need a reference for my reference, skip up to the 2-minute mark here.

See!? Just like Jurassic Park, just, yeah know, with a moose. And just a curious moose, not one that wants to eat anyone.

 

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

From Bison to Triceratops - All of Wyoming's Official Things

Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. Wyoming is no different.

The Equality State, or the Cowboy State, depending on which state slogan you want to go with, has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.

To be an official thing, a member of the state legislature must write and submit a bill to the legislature declaring that a thing will be the official state thing. Then the legislature votes to pass the bill, or not, if it passes, the governor signs the bill into law and we have a new official state thing.

Here is what we have so far, all of Wyoming's official things. Now you can win big on Wyo Trivia Night if that's a thing that exists.

 

Filed Under: Wyoming Moose
Categories: Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top