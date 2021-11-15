Wyoming Moose Gives Couple A Jurassic Park/T-Rex Moment
Moose don't get near the love that they should. I'll go ahead and say that. I mean, they're really majestic animals and I feel like we just kind of let them sit to the wayside on the majestic animal list. I blame Bullwinkle and his annoying flying friend, Rocky. We just humanized them too much growing up and now that takes away from how special they are in real life.
A couple in Wyoming was apparently driving around and found a herd of moose last year. As they stopped, one of the bulls got interested in their Jeep. REALLY Interested, and decided to check them out. Typically, I would think that the moose is like, whatever, it's just some people in a car. I'm going to go and do moose things, but not so much in this case.
Here, check out the video for yourself.
Do you get Jurassic Park vibes? I totally get Jurassic Park vibes. You know, where the T-Rex is right next to the Jeep with the kids in it and they shut the door and the T-Rex is all like "oh, that looks like dinner to me". Then he tries to get to them? I mean, he feels bad about it later and saves them from the raptors(sorry for the spoiler), but still.
If you need a reference for my reference, skip up to the 2-minute mark here.
See!? Just like Jurassic Park, just, yeah know, with a moose. And just a curious moose, not one that wants to eat anyone.
