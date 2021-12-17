Wyoming Moose Visits Cabin For Breakfast
Now, I'd say the moose is one of the more curious animals in the Cowboy State. You see tons of videos of these guys wandering around, with no fear of humans. They usually just hang around, living their lives. Kind of like cattle. But, probably more laid back. They know they're not on the job.
A video on TikTok showed a moose hanging out at a cabin in Wyoming, with his head over the railing. The moose acted like it was normal, nonchalant, and all that.
Check it out for yourself.
I mean, if this were an elk, I'd be like, whoa there, get away from that guy. But moose seem to be more gentle. Still, I'd keep my distance and probably not try and feed it a dinner roll. But, that's just me. I wouldn't go as far as petting it either.
Do you think they also deserved the snot rocket that moose shot at the end? I think that's a fair price to pay for the majesticness of a moose on your property. Probably also deserve it after feeding it a dinner roll. The moose was probably thinking "wow, this isn't a twig or berry" or whatever moose actually eat.
I'm not real sure how I'd react to a moose being that close to my homestead. I mean, sure, I'd walk out and take a pic or a video, but I don't think I'd share my breakfast with it. I just imaging it bucking and running through my house. Oh well, worked out for these guys.
From Bison to Triceratops - All of Wyoming's Official Things
10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming