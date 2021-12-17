Wyoming Moose Visits Cabin For Breakfast

Now, I'd say the moose is one of the more curious animals in the Cowboy State. You see tons of videos of these guys wandering around, with no fear of humans. They usually just hang around, living their lives. Kind of like cattle. But, probably more laid back. They know they're not on the job.

A video on TikTok showed a moose hanging out at a cabin in Wyoming, with his head over the railing. The moose acted like it was normal, nonchalant, and all that.

Check it out for yourself.

I mean, if this were an elk, I'd be like, whoa there, get away from that guy. But moose seem to be more gentle. Still, I'd keep my distance and probably not try and feed it a dinner roll. But, that's just me. I wouldn't go as far as petting it either.

Get our free mobile app

Do you think they also deserved the snot rocket that moose shot at the end? I think that's a fair price to pay for the majesticness of a moose on your property. Probably also deserve it after feeding it a dinner roll. The moose was probably thinking "wow, this isn't a twig or berry" or whatever moose actually eat.

I'm not real sure how I'd react to a moose being that close to my homestead. I mean, sure, I'd walk out and take a pic or a video, but I don't think I'd share my breakfast with it. I just imaging it bucking and running through my house. Oh well, worked out for these guys.

From Bison to Triceratops - All of Wyoming's Official Things Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. Wyoming is no different.

The Equality State, or the Cowboy State, depending on which state slogan you want to go with, has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.

To be an official thing, a member of the state legislature must write and submit a bill to the legislature declaring that a thing will be the official state thing. Then the legislature votes to pass the bill, or not, if it passes, the governor signs the bill into law and we have a new official state thing.

Here is what we have so far, all of Wyoming's official things. Now you can win big on Wyo Trivia Night if that's a thing that exists.