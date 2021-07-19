Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Being Rear-Ended

A Wyoming motorcyclist is dead after being rear-ended southwest of Cody Friday evening, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of S. Fork Road (Wyoming 291) and Sunburst Drive.

The patrol says 61-year-old Daniel Tudor was stopped on S. Fork Road with his left turn signal on waiting for eastbound traffic to clear when he was rear-ended by a Mazda.

According to a crash report, the Mazda driver was coming out of a right-hand curve traveling into the sun and didn't see Tudor stopped in traffic.

Tudor, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle and died from his injuries. The Mazda driver was not injured in the crash.

