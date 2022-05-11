Wyoming Reports Three More COVID-19 Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported three more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,817.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

An older adult Crook County man died in March. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Hot Springs County woman died in February. She was hospitalized in another state, was a resident of a long-term care facility, and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in April. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, there have been 199 COVID-related deaths so far this year.

Of those, Laramie, Natrona, and Fremont counties have recorded the most, 37, 28, and 25, respectively.

