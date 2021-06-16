Wyoming Reports Nine More COVID-19 Deaths, Two in Laramie County

Nine more Wyoming residents have died of COVID-19, including two older women from Laramie County, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.

Recently Confirmed Deaths

An older adult Carbon County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Converse County man died in December. He was hospitalized; it’s unknown whether he had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Fremont County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Fremont County woman died in May. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in May. She was hospitalized.

An older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Lincoln County woman died in May. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Lincoln County man died in May. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died in May. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

The recently confirmed deaths also involved an older man from Carbon County, an older man from Converse County, a man and woman from Fremont County, a man and older woman from Lincoln County and a woman from Sweetwater County.

The WDH says eight of the nine were hospitalized and seven had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 734 coronavirus-related deaths, 51,590 lab-confirmed cases and 9,713 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 50,621 lab-confirmed cases and 9,511 probable cases have recovered.

health.wyo.gov

As of Monday, June 14, 30.13 percent of Wyoming's population had been fully vaccinated.