Wyoming Senate Passes Controversial Abortion Bill With Changes

The Wyoming Senate has signed off on a controversial bill that could outlaw abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v Wade ruling.

The final vote on House Bill 92 in the Senate on Thursday was 24-5, with one absent. The House had previously passed the measure, but the Senate amended the House version, which means the two houses of the legislature will have to sign off on a final version before it can be sent to governor Mark Gordon.

The Senate on Thursday added an exemption to the original bill that would allow abortions in Wyoming in cases of rape or incest, even if the provisions of the bill take effect following a high court reversal of Roe v Wade. On Friday, the Senate changed original language that would have put the state Attorney General in charge of implementing the legislation to instead make that the resposnsibility of the governor "acting on the advice of the Attorney General." Here is how the Senate voted on third reading of the bill this morning:

Ayes: ANDERSON, BALDWIN, BITEMAN, BONER, BOUCHARD, COOPER, DOCKSTADER, DRISKILL, FRENCH, FURPHY, HICKS, HUTCHINGS, JAMES, KINSKEY, KOLB, KOST, LANDEN, MCKEOWN, NETHERCOTT, PERKINS, SALAZAR, SCHULER, STEINMETZ, WASSERBURGER

Nays: CASE, ELLIS, GIERAU, ROTHFUSS, SCOTT

The House voted in favor of the measure on a 43-16 vote on March 1. The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams [R-Park County].