Wyoming Sex Offender Gets Federal Prison for Failing to Register

A Fort Washakie man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for failing to register as a sex offender, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday.

Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced 62-year-old Leonard Dale Headley to 14 months in prison.

Headley was convicted in Wyoming on May 15, 2009, for first-degree sexual assault, according to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

Headley will be on supervised release for five years once he is released from prison.