Dangerous Wyoming Child Predator Gets 14-Plus Years in Prison

A Fort Washakie child predator has been sentenced to 175 months in federal prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Wednesday.

Avery Fitzgerald Brown, 27, pleaded guilty in April to aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact of a minor.

According to court records, the abuse occurred on the Wind River Indian Reservation from March 2006 to October 2020, when one of the victims disclosed in a letter to a physician with the Indian Health Service multiple instances of sexual assault by Brown.

"This case demonstrates the incredible work performed by dedicated federal agents and community members who stood up for the victims and worked tirelessly to bring this abhorrent individual to justice," said Murray.

"It takes courage for any victim -- especially child victims -- to come forward and disclose sexual abuse," Murray added. "We should all be thankful that a young girl bravely spoke up and helped stop this defendant from hurting any other children."

"With this sentence, a dangerous child predator has been removed from the community with a clear message that sexual abuse of our vulnerable youth will not be tolerated," said Denver FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

"We are grateful to the dedication of our partners at the Wind River Police Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office for their efforts in this case and our shared commitment to protecting children," added Schneider.

Brown will be on supervised release for 10 years once he is released from prison.