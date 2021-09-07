Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Holding Car Auction Today

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will hold a car auction this morning [Sept.7].

Cars up for bid include the following:

- 2013 Toyota Camry (starting bid of $594)

- 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser (starting bid of $228)

- 1998 Honda Civic (starting bid of $552)

- 2005 GMC Yukon (starting bid of $552)

- 1999 Subaru Outback (starting bid of $564)

The auction will be at 10 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. The showing starts at 9:30 a.m.

According to a post on the agency's Facebook page:

Our agency occasionally sells abandoned property and property held pursuant to court ordered writs of execution. Some of the property is seized and sold to satisfy civil judgments. When sales are ordered, we post notices in public places and publish them in the newspaper in accordance with Wyoming law before holding a public auction.

