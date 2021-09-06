LOOK: Pokes vs. Bobcats

LARAMIE -- When you are lucky enough to have a great photographer like we have at 7220sports.com, you show off a little.

Plus, can you ever have enough visuals from opening day of Wyoming football season?

Get our free mobile app

DJ Johnson, for the first time in nearly two years, spent Saturday roaming the sidelines of War Memorial Stadium, snapping some great shots of the Pokes and their unexpected new gold alternate uniforms. Ayden Eberhardt, Chad Muma and Sean Chambers, among others, were stunned when the coaching staff rolled out these bad boys the night before the Montana State game.

If you know Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl at all, you know this was big. He is all about tradition and playing for the name on the front of the jersey.

The players definitely enjoyed the change.

Did you?

Enjoy some shots from the Cowboys' 19-16 win over visiting Montana State right here and stay tuned for some sights and sounds from DeKalb, Illinois, where the Pokes will be next Saturday afternoon to take on the Huskies.