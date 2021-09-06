Cheyenne/Wyoming Invitational Cross Country Meet 9-3-21

The cross country season is in full stride statewide and Cheyenne was the site of the Wyoming Invitational on Friday afternoon. Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, and Laramie were joined by a host of Colorado schools in an event that preceded a college race hosted by the University of Wyoming.

The Cheyenne Central boys won that portion of the meet with a strong performance turned in by Jacob and Jason Frenthaway who were 3rd and 4th respectively. The Cheyenne Central girls were 2nd and the top Wyoming finisher was Sydney Morrell who took 7th.

Take a look at our video of the race along with some images in our gallery thanks to Shannon Dutcher. Enjoy!

Wyoming Invitational Cross Country Meet

