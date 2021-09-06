During my 11 years as a stay-at-home mom, I spent a lot of time at the park with my kids.

We had a steady rotation of our favorites and what we called "The McMurry Park" was at the top of our list.

It had playground equipment that all my kids loved, shade to sit under with the babies, and even picnic tables for snack time or even a lunch with friends.

We called it "The McMurry Park" because it was located next to the stunning McMurry home. I admit to spending a lot of time gazing at the McMurray's home wondering what it looked like on the inside because the outside was beautiful.

Now that it has been put on the market, you can take a look at how gorgeous this home located at 2250 Newport in the center of Casper, Wyoming truly is.

Famous McMurry Mansion For Sale In Casper, Wyoming For 24.5 Million This mansion was built in 2007 and is on 17 acres. The main house has 4 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. There is also a caretaker's home, and part of the main house was built specifically for entertaining large crowds.

If you'd like a virtual tour of the mansion, take a look at this video.

Simply stunning right?

It was so beautiful all lit up at night.

And did you notice the video stated that the estate as a whole has the capacity for 500 people?

That could be one amazing party!

