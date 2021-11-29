Get in the Christmas Spirit with St. Mary’s in Cheyenne!

St. Mary's Cathedral in Cheyenne will be holding its annual Christmas, Jewelry, and Bake Sale on Saturday, December 4 from 12-8 pm, and Sunday, December 5 from 8 am-2 pm. The event will be held at the church on 100 W 21st St.

Admission is free and there will be plenty of Christmas goodies to look through!

There will also be a raffle, with tickets being $1 each and 6 tickets going for $5! Raffle Items include:

A Queen Size hand-sewn quilt

A weekend getaway to Steamboat Springs, CO

An authentic food and wine basket

A jeweled angle needlepoint

All proceeds from the bake sale will be going to Mary's Fund, which will be assisting and supporting young women and girls in Villa Mornese, a Catholic boarding home that provides education and healthcare needs to girls in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico.