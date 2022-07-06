Summer in Wyoming means warmer temperatures, but this year has been a scorcher. Much of the state has surpassed heat records since June, with several cities breaking century-old records. And gas prices have been climbing to ridiculous levels for months now. Across the country, energy bills are rising. But, Wyoming wallets hurt more than anywhere else in the country regarding energy costs.

Energy is More Expensive in Wyoming.

A new study by WalletHub found that Wyoming residents fork over more money for energy bills than the rest of the country. The average Wyoming bill is $738 a month, which combines natural gas, electricity, car fuel, and home heating oil. Talk about ouch.

How Wyoming Compares to National Energy Bills:

Most Americans pay between 5 and 22% of their income to energy costs. The wide range varies, but 25 million American households pay closer to 22%.

Wyoming might rank worst for energy bills, but there are a few other states with bills higher than $600 a month. For example, Alaska averages $625 a month for energy bills, followed by North Dakota and Connecticut at $611. There's a significant leap from Alaska's $625 bill to Wyoming's whopping $738.

How Wyomingites Can Reduce Energy Bills:

When summer arrives, we all loathe cranking up the A/C - but with temperatures pushing 95+ in much of the state, many of us are giving in. However, you can reduce your summer electric bill by using some of the following tips:

Keep curtains closed during the heat of the day - this can help insulate the house against hot air and keep cool air inside. If you can, use thermal blackout curtains for added insulation. Keep your house warmer during the day, when you are away or at work. Then, set the A/C to cool down the home two hours before you return (so the house is cool before you get back!) Take shorter showers to reduce water and heating bills. Use cooler night air to cool down the house. Open windows at night and use a fan to blow cooler air into the home. If you have rooms or a house with open floor plans, you can create a cross breeze to cool off your house. Start by putting a fan facing out in a window on one end of the house to suck out hotter air; on the opposite end of the house, have another fan facing in to pull cooler air into the home. Make sure your A/C is in tip-top shape. You should have your A/C (and heater) regularly serviced to ensure optimal running (just like you take your car in for oil changes and tune-ups.)