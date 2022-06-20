Over the past year, a certain restaurant in Wyoming has been racking up all sorts of accolades. This restaurant is not only in Wyoming, but it is located within the capital city. Cheyenne is the home of this restaurant and if you are still wondering where that may be, the restaurant's latest earned title is the 'Best Diner in Wyoming'.

The popular food publication, 'Food & Wine', recently named the best diner in every state. In Wyoming, they seem to have found that in Cheyenne. Before we reveal what that is, just know that in the past year, this diner has been called 'The Most Fun Restaurant in Wyoming' and has also been labeled as one of the '6 Best Breakfast Spots in Wyoming'.

Still wondering what it is? According to 'Food & Wine', the best diner in Wyoming is Cheyenne's Luxury Diner. You can find Luxury Diner off West Lincolnway. Not only that, but once upon a time the diner used to be functioning trolley car. While that is some fun history about this particular spot, let's see what 'Food & Wine' had to say about the the best diner in Wyoming:

Out on the western fringe of the state capital, Cheyenne, there is a stretch of road largely reserved for budget lodgings, used car dealerships, and other things most folks aren't driving around looking for. In good weather and sometimes not, however, there will be a small crowd of hungry-looking people standing in front of the wonderfully retro Wyoming Motel, waiting for their tables or counter stools inside Luxury Diner, partially fashioned out of a vintage Cheyenne streetcar that retired to the motel lot in the 1920s. We're on the High Plains, here, where Southwest and Midwest and Western breakfast traditions meet, so look for breakfast burritos, doused in green chile, but also for fresh cinnamon rolls very nearly the size of frisbees, hibernating under drifts of white frosting. And when you're ready, the chicken-fried steak, swimming in country gravy, is better than most.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You can check out their full breakfast menu by clicking the link here. So not only can you get a great affordable breakfast there, but as mentioned, it's known as the best diner in Wyoming! So take the whole family there for breakfast! Enjoy, Cheyenne!

Cheyenne Wants These 24 Restaurant Chains

23 Things That Are Just Sooo Wyoming!

Nearly $2 Million Cheyenne Home Has City's Best Panoramic View