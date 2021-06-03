Cheyenne is Home to ‘The Most Fun Restaurant in Wyoming’

When you were a kid, having fun at an establishment you were going for a meal was sometimes expected if it had some sort of 'playplace' or just the fact that it was a new setting that you had never discovered, and the concept of that seemed exciting. But some restaurants have a fun atmosphere in general and it could be for a lot of reasons. It just so happens that Wyoming's 'Most Fun Restaurant' happens to be here in Cheyenne.

According to the national food publication, 'Eat This, Not That', they have sought out the 'most fun restaurants' in every state. Their pick for the state of Wyoming is just off West Lincolnway at Luxury Diner.

Personally, I have never been to Luxury Diner in the approximate year and a half that I have lived here. Therefore, I'll defer to Eat This, Not That, for what they said had to say about the establishment:

As legend has it, the Luxury Dining Car was once an operating trolley car in Cheyenne back in the late 19th century. Now, it's a spot where you can grab made-from scratch dishes like green chili and sausage gravy.

According to the restaurant's website, the Luxury Dining Car was actually operational from 1894 to 1912 throughout Cheyenne and has been working as a fun dining spot since 1926 before being named the Luxury Diner in 1964. Not only can it be fun for the whole family, while also being affordable, but there's also a history lesson involved. Be sure to check out the full menu at the link here. Enjoy!