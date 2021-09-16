Wyoming’s Favorite Halloween Candy is the Best Candy Bar There Is

Halloween is less than a month and a half away. Whether you have kids trick or treating, or you just want to go purchase some Halloween candy for yourself to give out, or just munch on while you watch Netflix, it doesn't matter what your options are, it's always a great time of year to go out and grab some. So what's Wyoming's favorite Halloween candy?

Let's be honest, when we purchase Halloween candy, we're not all saving it just to hand out. That's typically because we buy the good stuff. It's the candy we hoped to get when we went trick or treating as kids. So of course, leading up to the holiday, we might indulge on some of those treats from time to time. Or perhaps just because you got a good deal on it at the store.

Regardless, we all have our preferences for our favorite Halloween candy and a recent study found the favorite Halloween candy of every state. In Wyoming, we certainly aren't alone in our choice for our favorite Halloween candy. It was the most popular choice in the results as 17 states total picked it as their favorite. Candy Industry posted the list of each state's favorite as the research was done by Mars Wrigley, in partnership with Shipt. In Wyoming, we picked Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars as our favorite.

It only makes the sense, it's the best candy bar! I said what I said. When I was a kid, that's exactly what I hoped for from each house when I trick or treated. Not only that, but through the years, Snickers has always had the best slogans like:

Not going anywhere for a while, grab a Snickers.

You're not you when you're hungry, Snickers satisfies"

Snickers marketing game is really on point.

For those that don't like Snickers, maybe your favorite candy might be M&M's which came in second for the favorite of most states as nine states picked it.

If I had to pick a runner-up in terms of Halloween candy, I would pick either Reese's Peanut Butter Cups or Twix. After that it just gets into Butterfingers, Skittles, and usually 3 Musketeers. Those always seemed the most common for me when I trick or treated.

Whatever your preference is, enjoy the holiday and all the candy. And of course, have a safe and happy Halloween!

