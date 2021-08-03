2021 Halloween Candy Has Arrived! Here Are Cheyenne’s Favorites

Trick or treat, Halloween candy is here.

Well folks, it's here. The Halloween season is officially here. For some of you this is spooky music to your ears, but for others it's a little soon. I mean, it feels strange to be tossing school supplies into your shopping cart next to your limited edition, pumpkin shaped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Am I right?

And yet, it also kind of feels normal. If I remember correctly we saw the same scenario play out in 2020. Halloween candy and even costume stores began popping up in the middle of back to school season. Now, I don't remember what happened in 2019, but I feel like it wasn't this early.

For those who wait all year for Halloween, this is your moment!

jenifoto, ThinkStock Images

While shopping at the grocery store, I came out of an aisle a little too quickly. As I swung my cart around I almost knocked over an entire stack of candy waiting to be put on the shelves. I didn't think much of it, until I realized that the boxes were bright orange and features haunted silhouettes of cats, bats, witches and more. Then I spotted the black lettering that spelled out Halloween.

So does this mean it's time to start the countdown?

Judging that we are nearly 90 days away from the big night, I think we can cool our jets for just a little bit. I mean, it's the same candy that we get all year round, it's just in different packaging. Although I will say that the pumpkin-shaped peanut butter cups taste better than the regular cups and I'm not entirely sure why.

It's probably marketing at it's finest.

goldyrocks, ThinkStock Images

You shape something differently, or slap a haunted Halloween house on the packaging and suddenly the demand for it goes up. And that, my friends, is perhaps why they start stocking the shelves with this stuff so early. They want you to get really excited about something you haven't seen in awhile (or maybe it's your favorite holiday) and they expect you to buy it as soon as you see it. And if you're like me, you'll blow through that candy in about a week and then you're back buying more the next week.

With that being said, will you be jumping on the Halloween train this soon? Which candies are your favorite? I'll take anything chocolate, which might actually be a little out of the ordinary for Cheyenne. According to candystore.com, our favorites lean more toward non-chocolate items. Well, aside from our second choice.

Here Are Wyoming's Favorite Halloween Candies

#3 Double Bubble Gum

#2 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

#1 Salt Water Taffy

