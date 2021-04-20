Wyoming’s Favorite Ice Cream Flavor Could Use a Little Oomph

Boring or not, we won't turn down a serving.

As the temperatures make their way to the warmer side of the thermometer, I think we're all getting excited about summertime. Summer has a lot to offer like water activities, long nights outdoors, and of course delicious treats like ice cream. Actually, who am I kidding, I eat ice cream at any time during the year, even winter.

That being said, do you have a favorite flavor?

In all honesty, I love all flavors of ice cream. So let me ask it like this, if you could only have one flavor for the rest of your life, what would it be? Mine would be chocolate with creamy peanut butter swirl. It's not always the easiest to find, but boy it's delightful. And I love to smother mine in hot fudge.

It turns out, the state of Wyoming has a favorite flavor of ice cream.

According to The Daily Meal, Wyoming residents turn to classic vanilla when they go for a scoop. This is according to Google searches within our state. Something tells me that we have been searching for vanilla ice cream to make something else with it or perhaps we want to mix something in it.

For instance, Taste of Home says that the most iconic ice cream flavor in Wyoming is Oatmeal Cookie Dough. This is a spin on classic cookie dough that is typically made with chocolate chip cookie dough. Not to mention an oatmeal cookie is the basic building block of a Cowboy Cookie.