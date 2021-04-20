College National Finals Rodeo Making Return To Casper

Following cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the College National Finals Rodeo announced on Tuesday that the event will return to Casper.

The event will be held from June 13 - 19. Season tickets go on sale this week while individual tickets will go on sale in early May.

According to a news release, the event welcomes 400 of the "top" collegiate rodeo athletes each year to compete in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying.

In order to qualify, competitors must rank in the top three for their respective events.

"CNFR and Casper go hand-in-hand," Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman said in the news release.

