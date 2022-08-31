[LOOK] Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Joins Morgan Wallen for Surprise Duet

Wyoming had known Ian Munsick would be a big star before MusicRow magazine called him the "Next Big Thing" in country music. After all, he's been singing since he was 10. Of course, you can't get more country than a boy raised in Sheridan who wears a King Ropes hat when performing, am I right?

So, we love hearing about Ian here in the Cowboy State. And I've got something new for ya'll to hear from Ian.

Earlier this week, Ian surprised concert-goers in Arkansas by joining Morgan Wallen on stage for a duet during one of the "Wasted On You" singer's "Dangerous Tour" stops. Munsick is scheduled to perform at several of Wallen's tour stops through September.

The two country singers took to the stage to perform "Flower Shop," a duet Wallen originally sang with country star Ernest.

Ian shared the duet on his Instagram page with the caption, "Feelin' a lil Dangerous 🌹 @morganwallen"

I've got to say, the duet is amazing. Wallen and Munsick have voices that meld together perfectly. The song itself fits Ian's tone and style of country music, too. There's plenty of guitar strumming and good ol' fashion twang that we hear in his other music (it reminds me a lot of Long Live Cowgirls.)

Check out the video of the duet below:

Fans have been describing the duet with plenty of fire emojis 🔥🔥🔥 and applause 👏👏👏on Instagram.

The original rendition of "Flower Shops" was a major success for Wallen and Ernest, becoming the #1 most added single of the week and remaining in the Top 25 country songs after six weeks of its release. I'd love to hear a version with Ernest, Wallen, and Munsick performing the song together.

Here's the original version, in case you'd like to compare it to Ian and Morgan's take.

