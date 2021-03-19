Wyoming’s Most Popular House Interior Design Style

Given that many people were working from home recently, this past year certainly has many left many people gaining deeper connections with their surroundings at home. Perhaps some are wanting to change up their interior design styles this year. Or maybe you're building a new one or moving into a new one and need some ideas. Either way, here's what we found out about the home interior designs of Wyoming.

Social media had plenty of influence on the current popular interior designs as many people have looked to TikTok and Instagram to find out what the trends are, or if they will find something there that catches their eye. The publication Joybird recently researched Google trends to find out the most popular interior designs for every state. In Wyoming, the most popular interior design is Grandmillennial.

What exactly is Grandmillennial? I had to look it up because I had no idea what it meant. Probably the best explanation came from the publication, Food52:

...The essence of the Grandmillennial style involves a young (ish) person taking ownership of granny’s needlepoint pillows and tasseled lampshades and making them share space with their existing mid-century modern/Scandinavian/farmhouse decor.

So basically it's finding a way to make a hodgepodge of old and new styles wrapped into one? Is that close? You know what, if you're reading this, you probably know what it is much better than I do.

Regardless, it seems that Georgia was the only other state to pick Grandmillennial as their most popular interior design. Modern Farmhouse and Industrial were each the most popular in six states. Our neighbors to the south in Colorado seems to like Mid-Century Modern and even the Denver, CO metro was listed as having searched for popular design styles the most.

As for us Wyomingites, Grandmillennial is where it's at. To see what each state picked as their most popular home interior designs, check out the link here.