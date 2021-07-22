Yellowstone actor Jennifer Landon turned to social media to reveal the death of someone she considered part of the "Yellowstone family."

Landon, who plays the very colorful character of a female ranch hand named Teeter on the show, posted to Instagram on July 15 to share the sad news with fans, writing, "We lost a great member of our Yellowstone Family. Matt Bulleri died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday while shooting a show in Los Angeles."

According to IMDb, Bullleri's credits encompassed a long string of television and film projects, beginning with Blood Ties in 2007 and including Scream 4, Last Man Standing, Those Who Kill, Mindhunter and many more. He occasionally worked as a camera operator or doing electrical work on-set, but most of Bulleri's credits were as a grip, which is a technician who helps move, set up and take down the lighting and other physical equipment on a film or television set.

A GoFundMe campaign a friend started on behalf of Bulleri's wife says he "leaves behind his loving wife Alyssa and their 6 month old daughter Stella, whom he loved more than life itself."

"Matt was an amazing guy and the hardest working grip I know," the GoFundMe description continues. "He was more than a grip. He was an artist and loved making movies and TV shows. There was never a job too big or too small for him, and his work ethic was contagious. It's no surprise that directors and DPs sought him out frequently for their crews."

Landon also shared the link to Bulleri's GoFundMe.

"If you feel inclined, please make a donation to the link provided in my bio," she writes. "Funds will go towards helping Matt's wife and baby girl while they begin navigating life without him."

More of Bulleri's Hollywood colleagues also turned to social media to share tributes and spread awareness of the GoFundMe campaign.

An update to the online fundraiser says a celebration of life gathering is being planned for Bulleri on Saturday, Aug. 7, in the Pittsburgh area.

Season 4 of Yellowstone is slated to premiere in November on the Paramount Network.