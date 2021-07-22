I know that headline has you scratching your head, but this week, we get, not one, but TWO days of Fridays On The Plaza, with shows Friday Night and Saturday Night, which is just fitting with this Friday being the kickoff of the much anticipated Cheyenne Frontier Days. We've spent all summer welcoming back Fridays On The Plaza, so now, we'll have the opportunity to do the same for CFD.

Which, Friday at CFD is going to be bananas with Garth Brooks in town, so, if you weren't one of the lucky ones to get tickets to see the guy in the black cowboy hat, then make your way down to the Depot Plaza for two great artists Friday(and a little somethin' somethin' Saturday).

It's only fitting that we get an awesome country band to kick things off Friday night! This is a very country-sounding band as well. So, if you're tired of Bro and Boyfriend Country, these are your guys! I don't want to say they have a 90s country sound, because that's not accurate, I'm not envisioning colorful 90s shirts here, but they have that great 90s Country Band harmony.

See, I told you, no colorful 90s shirts. They have an awesome sound. I can't wait to catch them tomorrow night!

Some local flavor for your Friday night. These guys are good and just dropped a new album. They're also another full country band to keep the party rolling. I'm certain these guys are going to have people moving down on the Plaza. Guaranteed, or your admission to Fridays On The Plaza is free. See what I did there?

Now they're going to be entertaining. My Great Uncle always said that they're not a country band if they don't have a fiddle. He's not wrong and Third Rail doesn't lack one!

Now, this is a special week, like I mentioned earlier, we have a special Fridays On The Plaza EXTENDED for Saturday Night. You're going to be really excited for this one.

This is going to be a crazy show. Baby Bash has so many songs you know, and he has an awesome DJ coming with him. This is a definite gift for us. If you thought a free Coolio show last week was nuts, this will be on that level. You don't want to miss it. The show starts at 7 Saturday.

Get ready for this weekend, it's going to be crazy and these Fridays On The Plaza shows are CAN'T miss!

