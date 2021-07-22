Wyoming Taco Bells Have Free Tacos Today, July 22nd

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos all day today (July 22nd) thanks to the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks came back from a halftime deficit to defeat the Phoenix Sun in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, 105-98. The game captured the NBA Championship for the Bucks.

But back to free tacos. The nationwide 'Comebacks' promo gets you a free taco at all Taco Bells. As part of their promotion to push their Flamin' Hot Doritos Tacos tacos, all you have to do for the free taco is walk in to Taco Bell and ask for either their crunchy, soft, or Doritos taco for free.

However, if you order online, you have to get the Flamin' Hot Doritos Taco that has made its return to the menu. However, you can't your free taco via delivery, it has to be picked up. There is a limit of one free taco per person.

The promotion is similar to Taco Bell's 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' promo they have during the World Series. The first player in the World Series to steal a base earns everyone a free taco and has been known as the 'Taco Hero'. So in this case, if there is one player to call a 'Taco Hero' for their performance in assuring victory for the Milwaukee Bucks, you would definitely have to give it to Giannis Antetokounmpo after his 50 point game in Game 6. Not to mention, he was also NBA Finals MVP. That's your 'Taco Hero'.

Regardless, tacos are free at Taco Bells in Wyoming today! Go and grab one!

