Wyoming Sheriff’s Office To Auction Off Cars Next Week

Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will be auctioning off some vehicles On Tuesday, November 2.

That's according to a post on the department's Facebook page:

Viewing starts at 10:30 a.m. and sale begins at 11 a.m.
The following vehicles are up for auction:
- 1996 Buick Century (starting bid of $492)
- 2007 Ford Taurus (starting bid of $240)
- 2008 Nissan Altima (starting bid of $528)
The auction will be held at the Sheriff's Office at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.

