Wyoming Sheriff’s Office To Auction Off Cars Next Week
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will be auctioning off some vehicles On Tuesday, November 2.
That's according to a post on the department's Facebook page:
Viewing starts at 10:30 a.m. and sale begins at 11 a.m.
The following vehicles are up for auction:
- 1996 Buick Century (starting bid of $492)
- 2007 Ford Taurus (starting bid of $240)
- 2008 Nissan Altima (starting bid of $528)
The auction will be held at the Sheriff's Office at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.