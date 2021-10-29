Wyoming Sheriff’s Office To Auction Off Cars Next Week

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will be auctioning off some vehicles On Tuesday, November 2.

That's according to a post on the department's Facebook page:

Viewing starts at 10:30 a.m. and sale begins at 11 a.m.

The following vehicles are up for auction:

- 1996 Buick Century (starting bid of $492) - 2007 Ford Taurus (starting bid of $240) - 2008 Nissan Altima (starting bid of $528)

The auction will be held at the Sheriff's Office at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.