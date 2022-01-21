Luke Grimes has had plenty of experience acting on-camera with screen legend Kevin Costner in his role on Yellowstone, and in a 2020 interview, he opened up about what the film icon is really like to work with.

Grimes plays Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone. His character is the son of Costner's character, John Dutton, and the two actors have played some of their most important scenes together across the hit show's four seasons on the Paramount Network. In an interview with Monsters and Critics in December of 2020, between the third and fourth seasons of Yellowstone, Grimes said that working with the Acadamy Award-winning actor, writer and director has been one of the high points of his own career.

"Working with someone who is that iconic and whose career is that legendary is always sort of a pinch-me moment, like, 'Is this real?' It feels like a benchmark in your own career, and you try to soak in as much knowledge as you can," Grimes states, adding, "Obviously, he’s done everything you can do in a film career."

After a career that includes Dances With Wolves, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams, JFK, The Bodyguard, Wyatt Earp and more, Grimes says Costner still approaches his work with energy and drive.

"One thing that I really enjoy to see in him is his passion for the work. It’s still very much there. He still wants to work and is still very curious and still wants to dissect the scenes and get everything out of the scene that he possibly can," he observes.

"You never know if someone of that stature if they are still going to love the work the way that they did when they first started, and he really seems to."

Yellowstone's recently wrapped Season 4 saw its ratings soar to become the most-watched show on cable television. The show has also scored a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in the upcoming 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where it will compete against The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game and Succession.

The success of Yellowstone has launched two spinoffs: 1883 airs every Sunday via Paramount+, while Yellowstone: 6666 has been announced, but has not yet aired.

