Thomas Rhett Announces Show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

It's nice that we can once again celebrate concerts happening at any venue, but especially when one of Country's top artists come to a nearby venue, and a legendary venue at that. Thomas Rhett has announced a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The show is set for Friday, August 12th and is now listed on his website. It's all part of his 'Bring the Bar To You' tour. Rhett's music catalog consists of several hits throughout his career including 'Get Me Some of That', 'Die a Happy Man', 'T-Shirt', 'Crash and Burn', 'Beer Can't Fix' and more recently 'Country Again', 'What's Your Country Song', 'Slow Down Summer' and several more. The list goes on and on for the Country superstar!

He's sure to have some more hits on his recently announced new album that is set to drop on April 1st titled, 'Where We Started'.

In support of his tour, Parker McCollum and Conner Smith will be opening up for Thomas Rhett. McCollum dropped his album 'Gold Chain Cowboy' last year and has had success with his singles 'Pretty Heart' and 'To Be Loved By You'. Conner Smith just released his debut EP, 'Didn't Go Too Far' just last week.

Tickets for Thomas Rhett's show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre go on sale one week from today at 10 a.m. And you can bet that soon, you'll have a chance to win some tickets to that show as well. Just keep listening to Y95 for details on that. You can also get the latest updates on that by downloading the Y95 app.

